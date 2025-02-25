'AITA for refusing to let my girlfriend bring her dog’s ashes on vacation?' UPDATED 3X

mdthomas wrote:

"I told her she was not allowed to bring the urn as it made me very uncomfortable." You don't get to control her actions. You only control your own actions.

"It’s weird, and frankly, she’s been mourning this dog for too long." So what is the appropriate amount of time to grieve?

"She didn’t argue. She simply started to unpack her bag. She told me to have fun on the weekend getaway, as she would not be coming." See what she did? She didn't tell you what to do. She chose what SHE would do I'm response to your actions.