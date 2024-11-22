'AITA for refusing to let my mom’s boyfriend walk me down the aisle?'

Now her boyfriend is avoiding me, and my mom keeps calling me selfish and saying I’m ruining the wedding before it even starts. A few family members are also weighing in, saying I should let him do it to keep the peace. But this is my wedding, and I feel like I should have the final say. AITAH?

DetectiveQueasy1711 wrote:

This is your wedding and, hopefully, your only one! It should be perfect according to your and your partner's needs and desires. Not an area for point of contentions. Your mother is being manipulative and insulting...

You've already mentioned you're doing this to honour your father's memory. She's using your closeness to your father to control you.

> Saying her boyfriend has “earned” the spot by being there for me all these years

You don't get to earn a spot in a wedding. You simply get one given to you from the marrying couple. Nor should they feel disrespected for you wishing to honour your father and independence.