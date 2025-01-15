"AITA for refusing to let my roommate's cat into my room after it 'apologized?'"

aikigirl wrote:

NTA. Your roommate needs to grow up, not everyone want their roommate's pet's hair in their room. Lock your door so the cat can't "accidentally" get in again. Your room is YOUR space, not a common area.

ShipComprehensive543 wrote:

NTA - as a cat lover, if the cat was destructive once, it will likely do it again and because it is not your cat, there is no reason for you to cat proof your room, just because the cat owner wants you to. Also, tell your roommate you are tired of her stupid little childish imagination of a cat apology. Cats honestly DGAF and that is one of the reasons I love about them.