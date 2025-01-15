"AITA for refusing to let my roommate's cat into my room after it 'apologized?'"

I (27F) share an apartment with my roommate, Lily (26F), who has a cat named Muffin. Muffin is adorable but has a habit of sneaking into my room and knocking things over. Last week, I came home to find Muffin had somehow gotten in and destroyed a puzzle I had spent hours working on. Pieces were scattered everywhere, some were chewed up, and one was lost entirely. I was furious.
I told Lily that Muffin needed to stay out of my room, and she agreed, but she also said Muffin felt bad and wanted to apologize. I laughed it off, assuming she was joking. The next day, I found a little note on my desk written in Lily’s handwriting that said, 'I’m sowwy – Muffin.' Along with it was a cat treat.
I thought it was funny but didn’t change my stance. Since then, Lily has been passive-aggressively saying things like, 'Muffin’s just trying to make things right,' or 'You’re holding a grudge against a cat.' She even suggested that I let Muffin into my room supervised so she can 'earn back my trust.'
I told her no and that I wasn’t interested in giving her cat another chance to destroy my stuff. Now she’s calling me heartless for not accepting Muffin’s 'apology' and is acting like I’m being unreasonable. AITA here?
InfinityFelinity wrote:
"Find" a new letter from Muffin in which she denounces the previous letter as fake, boasts over her lack of remorse, and vows to do it again. Confront Lily with it. If Lily persists, keep "finding" increasingly sketchy letters from Muffin as she steadily broadens her nefarious ambitions. Really commit to the scenario. Out-crazy-catperson her.
Obviously NTA. I love cats (username checks out) but they are unapologetic little gremlins that do what they want. If you don't want Muffin in your room then there is zero valid reason for Lily to keep demanding she have access to it. That said, you could have a lot of fun with this if you wanted to.
PurpleDaced93 wrote:
I like the fact OP made sure to specify the note was written in Lily's handwriting, as if without that bit of information we would have assumed the cat actually wrote the apology note and gave you it's treats,presumably the only treat it was given for the day. How dare you nonchalantly reject an apawology from the kitty kitty known as muffin aka lil puzzle destroyer.
silverdonu wrote:
As a cat owner, no, they aren't going to apologize for what they have done if they could. Because I own 3 cats and while two of them are sweethearts I know they are still cats and will knock/break stuff without any remorse. Especially my orange tabby, dudes a total AH he will stare at you too while doing it. Put it plainly, cats don't give a f---.
aikigirl wrote:
NTA. Your roommate needs to grow up, not everyone want their roommate's pet's hair in their room. Lock your door so the cat can't "accidentally" get in again. Your room is YOUR space, not a common area.
ShipComprehensive543 wrote:
NTA - as a cat lover, if the cat was destructive once, it will likely do it again and because it is not your cat, there is no reason for you to cat proof your room, just because the cat owner wants you to. Also, tell your roommate you are tired of her stupid little childish imagination of a cat apology. Cats honestly DGAF and that is one of the reasons I love about them.
snowpixiemn wrote:
NTA. Your roommate is nuts. The note is a cute gesture that with the kitty treat and a real apology from it's
ownerservant and a replacement puzzle and promises of trying to ensure her cat doesn't go in your room would have been what "normal" cat lady would do.
Nutso ones think that a note is enough and refuse to believe that 1. Cats are AH and 2. Their fields of s(f)--ks are empty. 3. They aren't slaves to the cats. Trust me cats are adorable little dictators.
LostMyKeysInTheFade wrote:
NTA. You don't have a cat. She does. It's reasonable for you to not want her cat in your room. And her anthropomorphizing him to try and get her way is just weird?? I promise Muffin doesn't give a F--K about ruining your puzzle, and won't care about your other stuff either. A cat can't apologize for that.
SweetAshori wrote:
NTA. The note is cute and the sentiment is sweet, but it doesn't make up for the fact that the cat did destroy your things. There are two facts about cats that I know to be true: cats are liquid, and cats are AHs.
And the second is what will lead to more stuff being destroyed if you allowed Muffin back in. It's your room, and if you don't want the cat in there, that's your right. And I hope your roommate will come to accept that.
Edelgul wrote:
NTA. I have a cat and I love him. I have a working room, where the cat is simply not allowed. He is a nice, gentle cat, who is usually showing limited interest in destroying things, and prefers sleeping to playing (he is 10 years old). That said, he can be playful, and he can knock things over. So I do not do risks.
Annietheblue wrote:
I love cats and all pets, but I also think people have the right to say who goes in their own room. If you want a cat free room, your roomie should respect that. My stepkid loves my dogs, but they prefer to not have dog hair all over their room. We got a doggie gate and the dogs are fine with having the rest of the house. My dogs are my babies, but my stepkids room is not my room.