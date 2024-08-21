"AITA for refusing to let my sister’s kids sleep over after they destroyed my apartment?"

Last weekend, my sister asked if I could watch her two kids (7 and 9) for the night because she and her husband had an event. I love my nieces and agreed, even though I live in a small one-bedroom apartment. I thought it would be fun, and they usually behave well. Everything started fine. We watched movies, had snacks, and they seemed to be having a good time.

But the next morning, when I went to make breakfast, things spiraled out of control. They were running wild, and by the time I realized it, they had knocked over a lamp, spilled juice on my rug, and somehow managed to break my TV remote.