'AITA for refusing to let my wife spend my bonus money on a gift for her best friend?'

Right from the first week we agreed on an amount each for “hobby money/fun money “. It was exactly the same amount for both of us despite our large income disparity. We can spend this money how we wish, it’s where birthdays gifts to each other comes from. ALL other money are joint funds for bills, savings, pension etc.

My question to you is; Why do you think you deserve hobby money “because you work hard” and think you deserve it, but your wife doesn’t? Believe me, I worked 16 hour days in the beginning, getting things off the ground, and even with just the one child at the time, I realized that I had the easier deal!

My husband couldn’t take a break unless the baby was sleeping, he was exhausted from constantly being on the lookout for safety issues, choking hazards, making baby food and feeding, playing with our son, reading him stories, walking the floor with him when he was teething, or had cramps.

We both did night duty, so we were both tired, but he had no let up. He LOVED being a stay at home papa, but once our younger two started school he was also rather relieved. He said; “I wouldn’t have missed those years for the world, but I never ever want to do them again”.