'AITA for refusing to let my neighbor use my driveway after she’s parked in it without asking?'

"AITA for refusing to let my neighbor use my driveway after she’s been parking in it without asking?"

So I (30F) live in a suburban neighborhood with my husband (32M). We have a double driveway that fits both of our cars comfortably, and we’ve lived here for about five years. Our next-door neighbor, let’s call her Linda, moved in a year ago. She’s an older woman in her late 50s who seems friendly on the surface but has started to cause some issues.

It started a few months ago when I came home and found her car parked in my driveway. At first, I thought it was a mistake, so I knocked on her door to ask her to move it. She apologized, saying she had a guest over, and her driveway was full. I let it slide that time.