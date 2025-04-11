"AITA for refusing to make my daughter apologize to a girl she made mad?"

My daughter 11f had a soccer game today and I 39m was able to take her. I also took one of her teammates 11f home from their game as well. This girl and my daughter are kinda friends but they aren't super close and IMO the girl can be kinda mean sometimes and she was on the ride home.

My wife and I still have our daughter in a high back booster seat even though it's not a legal requirement at her age in our state and this girl doesn't use one. She started making fun of my daughter's booster seat saying things like "you're a big baby " and "you sit in a baby seat."