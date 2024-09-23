'AITA for refusing to meet my mom after she went no contact with me for over a decade?' MAJOR UPDATE

[deleted] responded:

I agree with everything except your take on the wife’s attitude. I think she’s pushing her own feelings, not supporting OP with his. He doesn’t owe his mother hearing her out just so she feels less guilty.

OP responded:

My wife is just looking out for me so that I don't have any regrets. I know she will fully support me if I say I do not want to meet her.

CocoaAlmondsRock wrote:

NTA. You have to go with your gut.

It has been 10 years, and she has discovered that you didn't become an addict and instead have created a happy life. You're married -- which means there could be grandkids in the future.