'AITA for refusing to meet my mum after my grandparents said me and my dad weren’t a real family?' UPDATED 2X

My parents had me really young (like 16) and my mum moved after I was born so my dad took care of me alone while still in school. I (14f) started meeting my mum (31f) last year when she came back all of a sudden and we meet every month.

My dad (31m) doesn’t like my mum and wouldn’t talk to her if he could.

Recently my mum and I got into a fight because I didnt want to invite her to my birthday party because we aren’t close. So to smooth things over my grandparents proposed that we all have a family dinner together to celebrate separately.