'AITA for refusing to move out even though my roommate is seven months pregnant?'

"AITA for refusing to move out even though my roommate is 7 months pregnant?"

Hi guys, last week my roommate Becca found out she is not only pregnant but seven months along. She texted me that we had to talk today and I had assumed she would be moving out soon for more space when the baby comes. Instead she told me I have to move out to make space for the nursery and her baby daddy to move in.

I’m on a terrible salary and cannot afford anywhere else to live, plus like she wants me to move out right now so she can prepare for the baby. Even if I wanted to move out now, the apartment rentals in my area are either too expensive or well below living standards so I don’t want to move.