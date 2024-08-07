'AITA for refusing my girlfriend's request of peeing sitting down in our home?'

Recently, me (M24) and my (F23) girlfriend moved into a new place together. Everything about living together and the living situation has been great, expect when we got into an argument a few days ago about something which I find quite bizarre.
She pulled me aside as I was getting ready for bed a few days ago and had a conversation with me, telling me that I needed to stop peeing standing up. She told me it was gross and that she didn’t want to be stepping all over my waste when she went to the bathroom. Keep in mind we live in a 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom studio apartment.
Now yes I wholeheartedly sympathize with women who have to deal with AH men who act like slobs in the bathroom, and I would understand my girlfriend expect I did none of this. No urine got on the seat, floor or anywhere near it, no smell remained in the bathroom, and I always left the lid down to flush anyway for hygiene.
I told her this, but she has refused to listen out and has told me multiple times she doesn’t want me peeing standing up and thinks its gross. Now really this is my home too we are splitting the rent, and I think I have every right to piss standing up in my own home and think its ridiculous.
FloridianPhilosopher wrote:
I had a different opinion about this until I heard a guy who did a lot of time in prison talk about it. When you pee standing up and it hits the water, it kicks up a certain amount of "piss mist." Small droplets that bounce out.
It doesn't matter how good your aim is or if you wipe the rim after or whatever. It is simply put, less hygienic than sitting down. That really matters when you are in a small concrete cell 24/7 with another adult.
A small apartment like yours is more analogous to that cell than you might realize. Have your opinion and preferences but pick your battles. Is it worth your celly wanting to hurt you because you are stubborn? Is it worth your girl feeling gross and upset or should you just sit down when you're home and stand when you're away? I know which I would pick.🤷♂️
Crimson_Knight004 wrote:
INFO: How does she know that you pee standing up if you don’t leave any urine behind?
OP responded:
Umm TMI warning on this one. She's seen me go several times, whether it's on accident or were both getting ready for work in the same bathroom.
Wheelinjeep wrote:
Yo! I been through this! My girlfriend asked me to start sitting when I pee and I accommodated! The nuts she lets me bust in her are more important to me than standing when I pee. Just sit down bro!!
coolsville_sucks wrote:
If she’s asking you bro, it means that you’re just not seeing the piss droplets you’re leaving ❤️
FragrantImpostor wrote:
You said no urine on the toilet or floor, but are you saying this from a visual inspection, or are you running your hand across to feel for moisture? Because urine isn't generally neon yellow, and small droplets aren't always noticeable to the naked eye.
You know what is noticeable? Stepping or sitting in wet drops, and knowing exactly where they came from. Every guy, no matter how good his aim, will produce flying droplets.
Women notice this way more, because we're not standing away from the toilet when we go. Guys don't notice the moisture droplets that are on the inside of the lid, on the seat, on the outside porcelain that touches our legs, on the floor at the very base of the toilet, unless they're big yellow drops that they can see from standing up. YTA.
LeonardoSpaceman wrote:
So she asked you something very simple...and now you're on about what's your "rights" and what isn't in your own home. Jesus christ.
YTA.
I pee sitting at home for this very reason. My GF never asked me, I just don't want to be cleaning piss in my own home.
Apprehensive_Bit7740 wrote:
YTA. As a person who has done both bathroom renovations of large university building bathrooms and cleaned a vacation rental I can tell you unequivocally that your pee splashes.
You may not be able to see it, but it does. There was one bathroom at the engineering building that nearly had me throwing up from the decades old urine stench. Before anyone asks, the women’s bathroom was completely fine.
At the vacation rental I need to clean not just the inside of the bowl, seat, lid, etc but also wash the walls. Otherwise it will smell. There is a baseboard heater next to the toilet (whyyyy?) that gets corroded and needs to be primed and painted once a year. It’s been replaced three times in ten years.
And yes - if it’s a group of women staying, washing the walls and heater isn’t necessary. And the toilet doesn’t smell.
So yeah - if you stand to pee you are splashing around, no matter how good you aim.
Spectral-Slight wrote:
My dad tried to drill peeing sitting down into my brother and I, and my younger brother refused to listen to him. He always claimed to have perfect aim, but consistently his toilet had streams of dried urine down the outside of the bowl. It takes 10 seconds longer. Just sit down.