"AITA for refusing my girlfriend's request of peeing sitting down in our home?"

Recently, me (M24) and my (F23) girlfriend moved into a new place together. Everything about living together and the living situation has been great, expect when we got into an argument a few days ago about something which I find quite bizarre.

She pulled me aside as I was getting ready for bed a few days ago and had a conversation with me, telling me that I needed to stop peeing standing up. She told me it was gross and that she didn’t want to be stepping all over my waste when she went to the bathroom. Keep in mind we live in a 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom studio apartment.