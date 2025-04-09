"AITA for refusing to PAY my "best friend" for showering and doing laundry at her place? (due to unforeseen circumstances)"

My friend and I have been "best friends" for about almost 4 years now, during our friendship there hasve been a lot of issues regarding money. She would buy us coffee or whatever and say "Oh no I got this" or she would ask to get breakfast or something and I would say I am broke and she would then offer to buy.

Sometimes we would be out with her and her boyfriend, and he would offer to pay then my fiance would say no let me pay. Then her BF says NO I WILL PAY, but then the next day my friend would send a text saying how much we owed them...I never argue or make an issue about it because I avoid conflict.