'AITA for refusing to pay for my brother’s wedding after he planned it on MY property without asking?'

When I confronted Jake, he seemed genuinely confused and thought I had given my blessing. He showed me texts where I had said, “Sure, we’ll make it work!” which I vaguely recall sending in response to a different conversation about accommodating relatives at the house during the wedding season, not realizing he meant the venue situation.

Now, Jake and his fiancée are in too deep. They’ve sent out invitations, booked caterers, and even hired a band. They assumed I would also cover some costs as the “venue owner,” a misunderstanding that Jake’s fiancée now bitterly points out as my failure to communicate clearly.

I told them that they could still have the wedding on my property but I absolutely will not be covering any costs. This has caused a huge rift, with my parents saying I should just pay to keep the peace since it’s partly my fault for not being clear. On the other hand, I feel that planning a whole wedding on my property without explicit permission (even if based on a misunderstanding) was way out of line. So, AITA for refusing to pay for any part of the wedding, insisting that they handle their own arrangements as they would at any other venue?