"AITA for refusing to pay for my girlfriend’s haircut after she donated her hair?"

So my (26M) girlfriend (25F) has been growing her hair out for years. She always said she wanted to donate it, and I thought that was a great idea. I even told her it was really sweet of her to do that. Well, last weekend, she finally did it. She chopped off over 12 inches and donated it to a charity that makes wigs for kids with cancer. Amazing, right?

Except now she hates how short her hair is. She says she feels ugly, she misses her long hair, and she’s been super upset about it. She booked an expensive hair appointment at a salon to “fix it” (layers, color, extensions, I don’t even know), and then she sent me the bill—over $500—expecting me to cover it.