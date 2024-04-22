'AITA for refusing to pay for my GF's ticket after she decided to stay on our trip without me?' UPDATED

Now, she's upset, calling me unsupportive and selfish, and some of our friends are saying I'm being an a-hole because I left her stranded in a foreign country without financial help. So, Reddit, AITA for refusing to pay for her new plane ticket home after she chose to extend her trip without any heads-up?

ninane95 wrote:

NTA. She can 'find herself' on her own dime. That's reasonable and fair.

"Now, she's upset, calling me unsupportive and selfish, and some of our friends are saying I'm being an a-hole because I left her stranded in a foreign country without financial help."