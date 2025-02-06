'AITA for refusing to pay my sister's rent because she 'has a right' to live in my apartment?'

Here’s the kicker: she thinks she should live rent-free because we’re “family” and it’s “our blood.” Apparently, I owe her my apartment just because we’re related. I mean, since when does being family mean financially supporting someone who refuses to help themselves? So, AITAH for standing my ground and telling her she needs to pay rent like any other tenant?

SolidSquish wrote:

Yeah, NTA, if your parents think family should help family, then as her actual parents they should be the ones to give her somewhere to stay. They don't get to just show up and demand she gets a place in your apartment for free

Purple_Paper_bag wrote:

NTA. There is one thing here that you are missing and it isn't the rent.

Tell you sister that she will not be moving into your home regardless. She can go back to Mum and Dad and get a job.