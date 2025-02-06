'AITA for refusing to pay my sister's rent because she 'has a right' to live in my apartment?'

So, I (29M) bought my apartment about two years ago. I've worked my butt off to be able to afford this place. It's not a mansion, but it's cozy and I've made it my own. Recently, my sister (24F) got into some financial trouble after quitting her job because "it was too hard on her mental health."
Now, instead of finding a new job or seeking help, she has decided that she wants to move into my apartment. She barged in the other day and announced that she should just “stay with me for a while” because family helps family. I was taken aback. Did she really think I would just open my home to her for free? I told her that if she wants to live here, she needs to pay rent.
She screamed at me about how I was being selfish and that family shouldn't charge family. Now, she's gone and told my parents about it, and they are having a full-on meltdown, calling me a monster for not taking her in. My mom insists I should be honored she wants to live with me, and my dad says "it's just rent money, you can afford it."
Here’s the kicker: she thinks she should live rent-free because we’re “family” and it’s “our blood.” Apparently, I owe her my apartment just because we’re related. I mean, since when does being family mean financially supporting someone who refuses to help themselves? So, AITAH for standing my ground and telling her she needs to pay rent like any other tenant?
SolidSquish wrote:
Yeah, NTA, if your parents think family should help family, then as her actual parents they should be the ones to give her somewhere to stay. They don't get to just show up and demand she gets a place in your apartment for free
Purple_Paper_bag wrote:
NTA. There is one thing here that you are missing and it isn't the rent.
Tell you sister that she will not be moving into your home regardless. She can go back to Mum and Dad and get a job.
Civmom wrote:
Block all of them and change your locks. And if you have any kind of building security, tell them no visitors. And tell your parents that if she should have all access to your resources, then you should have full access to theirs. What a dumb thing to say. I'm sorry everyone is failing you. NTA.
RGlasach wrote:
NTA. If they believe all that then logically it's your parents responsibility since they chose to have children, you didn't choose to have a sister. She can move in with them after all there's 2 of them so it's really only 1/2 the work & expense that it would cost you.
Since family helps family don't they want to help you by choosing the option least costly to all? I wonder what excuses they'll use to fob the burden off onto you if you point all that out?
Notshockedfruitweird wrote:
NTA. Send your sister to live with your parents. After all, family is family and parents should be supporting their children.
befuddledpolydactyls wrote:
NTAH, and even if she were to pay rent - it doesn't sound like she is a roommate you would want. In fact, from your setup, I doubt you want a roommate at all, let alone an entitled mooch. Stand your ground, your parents can support her, or (gasp) she can find a job and live with other roommates or rent a room. She is not your responsibility.
Kaetzen_Orkester wrote:
"Family helps family" = hallmark of a fake post. GPTZero gives it a 100% probability of being AI-generated.
If this is real, who cares what your parents think? They're calling you a monster for not taking her in? They raised this beast of entitlement. Let them try to fix her.
Cuddle_Parrot211 wrote:
Oh yeah, this is how it starts, then your parents will be helping her get her name on the home. You to refinance with your sisters name involved. Then telling you how you should want to buy your sister a home to live in and you should go purchase yourself a different plane to live all the while paying this place for her.
Living_Highlight_417 wrote:
NTA - if "rent is so cheap", your parents can put up or shut up. A couple of days is one thing, moving in is another. You host family for a few days, but if they are moving in, eating my food and hiking up the utility bills, you are damn sure having a come to Jesus talk, and money will be discussed.
If you are allowed, draw up a sublet agreement. Offer her a simple choice - if she stays, she signs the agreement and pays rent. (And is responsible for damages to her area) or she can leave and parents can put their money where their mouth is. It will likely not be willingly and you might have to change the locks while she is gone.
Comprehensive_Sun954 wrote:
She’s a f--king nightmare. All the rent in the world wouldn’t be worth the mental pain you’re gonna be in for. Oh, and she’ll only pay the first installment of rent (which your parents will actually give her the money for) and then you’re stuck with her freeloading off you. $100 says im bang on right in my prediction.
snazzy_soul wrote:
Don’t let her live with you even if she says she’ll pay rent!! She’s so entitled that she will stop paying you and you will never get her out. Tell you parents to let her live with them because “family helps family."
WillLoveCoffee4Ever1 wrote:
NTA! Tell your landlord what's going on, and he or she will change the locks. I can also tell you right now, your lease will not allow anyone to stay there unless they are specifically named on the lease, which she is not.
But let her stay and you'll find yourself out on the street along with her, for breach of contract. Blood? Oh give me a break. I'm so sick of people claiming blood and you gotta help family. YOU don't owe anyone a damn thing!!