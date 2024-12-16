'AITA for refusing to accommodate my SIL and her family by making separate meals for them?' UPDATED

I started having an issue two weeks after they moved in. It was agreed upon by all four of us that I would make dinner and we would each do our own things for lunch. But she and their older kids started complaining about dinner, wanting something else, and expecting me to make it for them.

It got to the point where the other night where my husbands sister asked me to make a lasagna for them in front of all the kids (both our husbands were at work) and her kids started to demand it where I lost it and told her if she didn't want to eat what I prepared then the least she could do is make it herself.