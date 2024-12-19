'AITA for refusing to share my homemade meals with my roommate’s boyfriend?'

Perimentalpause wrote:

NTA. What kind of rude person goes to their partner's house and helps themselves to their ROOMMATE'S food? Especially without asking? That's the kicker. He's asked through none of it. Honestly, the next time you see Tom over, confront him directly.

"Hey, Tom, stop eating my food. It's MY food, not Sara's, and the next time I come home and you've screwed my meal planning up, I'm revoking permission for you to come over, since I don't appreciate thieves in my home." Then think about getting stuff you can lock up. Fridge boxes come with locks. Or just lock stuff in your room.