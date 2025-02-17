"AITA for refusing to share my lottery winnings with my extended family?"

I (34M) recently won a significant amount in the lottery. It was a life-changing amount, but not the kind where you end up on the Forbes list. After paying off debts and setting up college funds for my kids, I’ve planned to invest the rest for future security.

My family has always been pretty close-knit, and we’ve supported each other through tough times. Since my win, I’ve helped my immediate family (parents and siblings) with some major bills and financial issues. I thought everyone would be happy with this arrangement.

However, at a family gathering last week, one of my uncles brought up the idea of me giving each family member a portion of the winnings. This includes distant cousins, second cousins, and even family friends, amounting to over 30 people.