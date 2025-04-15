"AITA for refusing to speak to my brother's fiancée after revealing her 'parenting methods?'"

You are NAH for trying to protect your nephew. However, you are a slight AH with your approach. You “confronted” your SIL instead of investigating if what your nephew stated was accurate.

For little kids, 10 minutes in timeout can feel like an hour. You could have said “hey, D said he gets quiet time for misbehaving? What is that and for how long?” It’s not clear from your post if your brother & SIL are making him kneel for hours. Did they actually confirm this is true?

Mapilean wrote: