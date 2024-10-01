'AITA for refusing to spend a lot of money on gifts 'from the baby' to my stepdaughters?'

NTA. At that age, they know the gifts aren't really from the baby, which makes the whole idea unnecessary. This sets a bad precedent, making them think they need to be appeased for his existence. It feels like another social media trend where parents are expected to buy gifts for siblings when a new baby arrives.

OP responded:

I mostly know it from social media but a few people I actually know who had babies also did this. They said it felt like a good way to excite the older siblings and make them appreciate the new baby because new babies can take up a lot of time. Which I totally get if that's what you want to do. But spending 1k for two kids (and more if you listen to my ILs) it just sounds like it's going way too far.