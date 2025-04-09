'AITA for refusing to support my son's participation in a sport he's not into, but my wife is?' UPDATED

I told her that she needs to address this with our son and that in the meantime, I was done dedicating MY time and money to squash. If she wanted him to do more than a lesson or two a week, she would have to bring him and pay for it out of her own money. And if our son refused to cooperate with her in doing more squash than he wants, I would not enforce any consequences.

She says that it isn't fair: she doesn't have the same money or time available that I have. I said, if you feel this passionate about our son's squash, then you need to put your money and time where you mouth is and not just decree that our son needs to do it and I need to be the chauffeur.