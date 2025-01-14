'AITA for refusing to thank my SIL cause she 'babysat' her kids while I traveled with my brother?' UPDATED

My (22f) brother (35m) surprised me 6 months ago by planning a trip to Scotland for my birthday (he knew I’ve never traveled before and wanted to take me to my dream country) due to tight finances it was just the two of us which I was okay with since at the time him and I were close.
For context: My brother is married and has two kids under 6, his wife (34f) had said she was happy for me and didn’t mind holding down the fort for a week while we’re on the trip. Her and I have never been close and quite frankly just tolerate each other for the sake of keeping the peace, she’s never been a fan of how close my siblings are with each other.
It all comes down to growing up in different family dynamics imo. Anyway, the trip was amazing and I loved every second of it, I was on such a high when we came back that I thanked my brother so many times for doing this for me until he told me to shut up lol, I thought everything was good and we resumed our lives normally.
Imagine my surprise when I get a text three days after coming back from my SIL telling me off and calling me rude and ungrateful cause I didn’t send her a text thanking her for “babysitting” on her own and having to do everything around her house for a whole week while I had fun with her husband (yup that’s exactly how she worded it)
I. Was. Flabbergasted. This is the same woman who smiled and told me to have fun on my trip and now she’s berating me for not thanking her for doing me a favour by taking care of her kids for a week…am I crazy or is that totally irrational and just weird?
I told her I’m not sure taking care of your own children is “babysitting” or “doing someone else a favour” and she blew up at me calling me a terrible ungrateful brat and that I never show appreciation for anything.
I was so confused by all of this and called my brother but he doubled down and told me the trip wouldn’t have been possible had she not volunteered to take care of their kids so we can have fun and that I should be thanking her for doing it for me…I was and still am confused on why I need to thank a mother for taking care of her own kids?
Anyway, to keep the peace I told her thanks for doing it but she decided I wasn’t being sincere and convinced my brother to go low contact with me, my siblings and my mum were confused by all of this but keep telling me to just bite my tongue and not stir the pot any further.
But I’m just hurt and confused…my relationship with my brother has been strained since and it’s taking a toll on me…I just need outside opinions cause I’m genuinely confused on whether or not I’m TA in this whole mess?
I can’t reply to everyone so let me clear up a few things I feel I should’ve included:
They do not share finances, she has never spent any money on anything related to me… also, last year she took a trip with her siblings abroad as well and no I don’t know if her siblings thanked my brother for watching his kids.
Finances were tight as in my brother was paying out of his own pocket and wouldn’t have been able to take anyone else with us + this trip was a birthday gift not a family trip so no one expected to join.
I did thank them both when I was first told about the trip and I asked my brother if he was sure it was okay for us to go and he assured me we were set and I only needed to have fun.
I later learned that she didn’t contribute anything to the trip and said she wouldn’t have wanted to take a trip with me anyway..
Hope this clears somethings up.
TaylorMade2566 wrote:
I wouldn't have thought to thank her for watching her own kids but I would've got her a nice gift while on the trip and thanked her for being so kind to let my BROTHER take me on this trip. I think you missed an excellent chance to be gracious.
readerdl22 wrote:
Honestly I don’t think OP is an AH but the brother did put a lot on his wife and if it was me I would have been thanking her profusely. Bro spent a lot of time and money on a trip that his wife and kids were excluded from and SIL stayed home holding the bag - and was very nice and generous about it until OP just ignored her contribution.
That wonderful trip wouldn’t have been possible if SIL hadn’t been willing to make that sacrifice. If my husband had done that to me - “Hey hon, I’m taking my sis on an amazing vacation, see you in a week and good luck with the kids” - I don’t think I would have been that generous.
waxedgooch wrote:
Oh this is an easy one. I’m married with kids so I get it: NTA, but you’re caught in the middle of a bigger issue that’s not really about you. Here’s what I see: Your SIL probably was grinning and bearing it when she agreed to this trip, but it sounds like your brother (her husband) dropped the ball.
He should have made sure she felt appreciated for taking on all the extra work at home. Instead, he seems to have let her frustration simmer, and now she’s directing her anger at you instead of him.
The way she worded her message to you—“babysitting her own kids” and “doing everything in the house”—sounds like she feels undervalued and unsupported in her role as a mom and partner. Her reaction may have been unreasonable, but it likely stems from feeling abandoned by your brother while he was off having fun.
Your response about how “taking care of her own kids isn’t babysitting” probably poured gas on the fire. To her, it likely came across as dismissive of her experience, and she may have interpreted it as you taking your brother’s side or speaking for him.
Honestly, your brother is the one who should have thanked his wife profusely and made her feel appreciated. He’s the one who created this situation, and now he’s letting you take the heat so he doesn’t have to face the fallout at home. You don’t owe her a thank-you for parenting her own kids, but if you want to smooth things over, you might say something like: “I’m sorry if I made you feel unappreciated.
That wasn’t my intention. I really do appreciate the role you played in making this trip possible.” It’s not about agreeing she was babysitting—it’s about de-escalating a conflict that’s more about her and your brother than about you.
This isn’t your fault, but your brother needs to step up and take responsibility for managing his own household and relationships better. If he keeps letting his wife scapegoat you, your relationship with him will stay strained. Hopefully, he realizes that before it’s too late.
Firm_Commission_775 wrote:
NTA: if anything he should be the one thanking her for taking care of their kids, you got invited to go and it was a gift to you. I’ve never been thanked for watching my kids lol which I agree and understand it’s a lot of work but she also agreed to do it so you guys could go. I don’t think you’re the asshole here.