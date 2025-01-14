'AITA for refusing to thank my SIL cause she 'babysat' her kids while I traveled with my brother?' UPDATED

But I’m just hurt and confused…my relationship with my brother has been strained since and it’s taking a toll on me…I just need outside opinions cause I’m genuinely confused on whether or not I’m TA in this whole mess?

I can’t reply to everyone so let me clear up a few things I feel I should’ve included:

They do not share finances, she has never spent any money on anything related to me… also, last year she took a trip with her siblings abroad as well and no I don’t know if her siblings thanked my brother for watching his kids.