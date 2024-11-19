'AITA for refusing to go to Thanksgiving because of my mom’s boyfriend?'

My mom Lisa (56F) and I (17F) have a rocky relationship. I’m close with my older brothers, Max (35M) and Alex (30M), but we have different dads. My parents divorced when I was 3, and I’ve never had a stable father figure. My mom remarried when I was 4 to a man who was emotionally abusive and caused me a lot of trauma.

They divorced three years ago, which was a huge relief for me.

A few months ago, my mom started dating again. Her first boyfriend, Bobby, was nice, but she broke it off quickly, saying she “never really liked him.” Then she started dating her current boyfriend, Mike, about two months ago.