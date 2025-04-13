Woman refuses to babysit husband's kids so that he can go to a bachelor party; 'I'm your wife, not their mom.' AITA?

"AITA for refusing to babysit my husbands kids so he can have some time off?"

My 29f husband 34m has three kids from a prior marriage. 11m,7m,6m. They are absolutely terrors, as both of their parents have struggled to agree with parenting and rules.

When I met my husband four years ago, he stated that he isn’t looking for a mom for his kids. His kids have two parents, and he’s looking for a wife for himself. I like kids but I’ve never wanted any of my own.

I was open to the idea of him having kids. Back when we dated, he had the kids on weekends. Things were fine with them. He never expected anything from me regarding the kids. I told him I’m not interested in babysitting, and he said he’d never ask me to. He’ll just hire his niece to babysit if he needs a babysitter.