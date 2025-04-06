Dental assistant fired after exposing boss’s affair with patient to his furious wife. AITA?

Fast forward to last week. That same woman comes back for a cleaning and after her appointment, I walk into the back room and overhear Mark on the phone…with her...flirting, making plans.

It was very clearly personal and not dental related at all! Later that day, a woman storms into the office. Turns out...it was Mark’s wife. She somehow got wind of the affair and came to confront him.

The waiting room was full and she was yelling, asking if it was true, demanding to know who the girl was and then… she turned to me. She said something like ‘You work with him. You must know. Is he cheating on me?’