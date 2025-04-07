'AITA for refusing to let my neighbor use my vintage bathtub for his 'therapy' sessions???' + UPDATE

"AITA for refusing to let my neighbor use my vintage bathtub for his 'therapy' sessions???"

So, this whole situation is actually absurd, but I need outside opinions because I feel like I’m actually losing my mind. I (28F) live in an old Victorian house I inherited from my grandfather.

Most people don’t believe me when I tell them the house is mine, but my parents are not in my life (my mom died from heart health complications and my dad was never really in the picture after elementary school).

I had a really close relationship with my Grandad growing up and loved visiting him in his home so he left me the place in his will. One of the features of the house is the original clawfoot bathtub from the 1920s in the upstairs bathroom.