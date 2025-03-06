'AITA for refusing to train my replacement after being passed over for a promotion?'

Doing the work and helping Dave get s#$t done in the past didn't get you promoted either. So at this point they are probably just going to continue to use and ab-se you, your work ethic and your knowledge.

Sounds like to me that they are working to phase you out anyways. You were qualified to be doing these tasks for the time being but now will be Dave's support? It sucks when you do such a good job and know so much that others come to you for guidance and training but then you get passed over. Sorry this happened to you.

Odd_Task8211 wrote: