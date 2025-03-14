'AITA for refusing to vacate the house when my roommate has her friends over?'

It's ridiculous of her to have this expectation. If her friends are uncomfortable with your presence in your home they need to make alternative arrangements, like staying in their own. If you do decide to vacate as per her wishes, lock your room. Their "discomfort" with you being there may not extend to staying out of it.

kurokomainu wrote:

NTA It would have been better if she had asked in a polite way, letting you know that she understands that she doesn't have the right to expect you to do it, but that it would be appreciated if you could; and if you say no, she should take it with good grace for the same reason.