'AITA for refusing to watch my niece after she called me a bad word she's heard from her dad?' UPDATED 3X

I need this to feel like I am standing up for myself and she can choose to respect my feelings and my decision or to be angry, but I won't back down on this, and the only choice that IS up to her is to come on her own dime or not to, and send Tracy along with us or not to if she chooses not to come.

She ended up sending her along and we had a blast. My wife seems much relieved to no longer have to put up with Nick as often. She apperantly had him pegged from the get go, but wanted me to come to my own conclusions, and was hoping he wasn't as bad as he seemed to her initially. She's glad I'm standing up for myself and is glad we still get to hang out with Tracy.