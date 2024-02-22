'AITA for refusing to watch my nieces and nephew in an emergency?'

My (29M) brother (35M) Jim, and his wife(Sue 32F) have three kids under the age of 7. Jim and Sue live around 10 minutes from me and I watch my nephew and nieces regularly when Sue goes out or needs a break.

Jim works night shifts and can’t have his phone on him due to the nature of his job. A few weeks ago Sue showed up on my door with the kids asking me to watch them at around midnight. She said her mom had been taken to the hospital (her dad was there as well) and she needed to go see her.

I said no due to the fact that I was drunk and had smoked just before they has arrived (I didn’t know they were coming). It was a weeknight but I’d had old friends in town and we had been catching up at the bar. I don’t usually drink much and not at all during the week but I’d had about four beers and was almost stumbling and obviously drunk. I also am not known to smoke socially as it really makes me tired and quiet and I usually just smoke and go straight to bed as it helps me sleep.