'AITA for refusing to wear pants and long-sleeved shirts to pick up my son?' MAJOR UPDATE

Like I said in my original post, we moved here for a mix of financial and sentimental reasons. Basically, even before we got here, the plan was to not stay for any longer than 3 years, but honestly, we might be moving before the end of this one because my wife and I really despise it here and our son seems so let down every weekend.

I didn't really want to get into it, but I had to get surgery to treat my IBD about a year and a half ago, which obviously was costly, plus we wanted to save a good amount of money for our son while he's young so he won't need as much in student loans if he eventually goes to college, and we basically weren't able to afford to live the way we wanted in Seattle anymore.