'AITA for refusing to stop wearing my 'lucky' dress because my best friend thinks it’s embarrassing?'

I (22F) have this one dress that I absolutely love. It’s nothing fancy—just a flowy sundress with little stars on it—but for some reason, every time I wear it, good things happen. I’ve gotten unexpected opportunities, free stuff, compliments from strangers—just randomly lucky moments. Obviously, I don’t actually believe the dress has magical powers, but it makes me feel good, so I wear it a lot.
My best friend Ava (23F) absolutely hates it. She says it’s “childish”, “overworn”, and makes me look like I’m still in high school. Every time we go out and I show up in the dress, she rolls her eyes and says, “You’re wearing that again?”
It came to a head last weekend when we went out to brunch, and I wore the dress. Halfway through, Ava sighed and said, “I can’t take this anymore. Can you PLEASE just retire that thing?” I laughed it off, but she kept pushing, saying I looked “stuck in the past” and it was embarrassing to be seen with me in it.
I told her she was being ridiculous and that what I wear doesn’t affect her. She got mad and said I was “acting like a child” over a piece of clothing and that I needed to “grow up” and start dressing more maturely.
I told her she was the only one making this an issue, and if my dress somehow offended her fashion sense, that’s her problem, not mine. Now she’s barely speaking to me, and a mutual friend said I should just drop the dress to keep the peace. But I feel like I shouldn’t have to change something I like just because someone else doesn’t approve. AITAH?
Coconutpieplates wrote:
"Now she's barely speaking to me"
Problem solved. What kind of friend treats their friends like that over a fashion choice??? My best friend used to LOVE these fishnet ballet flats, they were the ugliest things I ever saw.
I said nothing because she clearly loved them. And she said nothing when I decided all my socks should be knee length and multicoloured because it literally doesn't matter. NTA.
GenericName2025 wrote:
Some people's complete lack of self-reflection is just baffling. She tells you you were acting like a child over a piece of clothing and you need to grow up, when she's the one stirring up s#$t?
I'd rather drop that so-called "Best friend" than the dress.
Do you even know what exactly makes you best friends? Because she sure doesn't seem to act like one.
Or is she - in reality - just the person you've known for the longest, aside from your immediate family?
Tamika_Olivia wrote:
NTA.
She’s picked a stupid f--ing hill to fight on. Wear what you like, maybe your lucky dress is driving off a bad friend.
Fionadarkk wrote:
Seriously, tell her to mind her own business. It’s just a dress, not like you're wearin’ a clown suit. If it makes you happy, keep wearin’ it. And if she can’t handle it, that’s her prob. Real friends don’t try to control what you wear. She’s acting like a mean girl from high school, not a 23-year-old. You do you, girl. If she wants to throw a tantrum over a sundress, let her.
Fibro-mite wrote:
When *you* are ready to retire your lucky dress, or maybe if it gets damaged/torn, find someone who makes handbags and commission them to make you one (or more) and use fabric from your dress as the lining for it/them.
Alternatively, you could get a sewing machine and learn to make simple clutch purses/bags and make your own, there are hundreds of websites and videos out there that will teach you how to do it. Either way, your friend is failing Wheaton's Law by being a dick.
spaceykait wrote:
NTA, I have friends who will wear clothing or outfits I cant stand. Guess what? I keep my mouth shut because it literally costs nothing to not be a jerk. I dress more maturely when going out because that's my aesthetic, but the aesthetic of those I'm around doesn't mean anything unless they're my date to a function like a wedding where their appearance is a reflection of me. And that's still a conversation.
HotPanini2000 wrote:
Maybe your lucky dress is bringing you more luck by driving away this bad friend. Even if it was getting ratty and turning into strips, I’d cut it up and turn it into some lucky bandanas or something.
Routine_Bullfrog_771 wrote:
I'd probably wear it every single time I knew she would be there and make a few more to have as backup. Why should you have to change something that hurts absolutely no one just to keep the peace, she can stuff it.
SteavySuper wrote:
She doesn't hate the dress, she hates how confident you are in the dress. That's why good things happen when you wear it. You love how it makes you feel and it shows to the people around you. Do not dim your light to make her feel better.
M1ssChaos wrote:
NTA wear the dress. I am 29 and still have good coats from high school that are in good shape I wear. As long as it's not falling apart at the threads and looking old and worn keep it and love it as much as you want.