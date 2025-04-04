'AITA for refusing to stop wearing my 'lucky' dress because my best friend thinks it’s embarrassing?'

I said nothing because she clearly loved them. And she said nothing when I decided all my socks should be knee length and multicoloured because it literally doesn't matter. NTA.

GenericName2025 wrote:

Some people's complete lack of self-reflection is just baffling. She tells you you were acting like a child over a piece of clothing and you need to grow up, when she's the one stirring up s#$t?

I'd rather drop that so-called "Best friend" than the dress.