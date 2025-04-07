'AITA for refusing to go on a week-long vacation with my husband's family for his dad's 60th birthday?'

CatsAreTheBest68

Why not go for just 3 nights? You don't have to go the whole week.

Moto_Hiker

NTA. No harm in them asking but a week of PTO wasted in forced company and in an all-inclusive? That's a hard pass from me.

1962Michael

NTA. This is between you and your husband. If you decide to go, it would be to support HIS wishes, not MIL's. Has your husband ever gone along with you on a vacation with your family? If so, then it would seem only fair for you to go with him on this one. IF he wants you to.