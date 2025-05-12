'AITA for reminding my mum's best friend of how awful her daughter is when she criticised me?'

I looked Holly in the eye and said that while I might not be a [fancy career role] like her daughter and I might still live with my parents, at least I didn't [commit crime]. I told her that I think I know who my mum would prefer to have living under her roof. Holly ended up leaving not long after that, and it was obvious she was in tears.

My grandparents are furious that I had the audacity to say this, and my uncle has sent a few strongly worded messages. My aunt and my mum are keeping silent but my cousins are firmly on my side.

They're all closer to my age and can empathise with my situation, living at home.

TLDR - Mum's bff was rude to me. I reminded her of her own daughter's behaviour.​​​​​​