"AITA for reminding my stepmother that she chose to not be a grandmother?"

My father married my stepmother when I was 20. She had two young teenagers at the time who I have always referred to as my step-siblings, but because of our ages and never living with them, we were never particularly close, although we get along just fine.

When I was 30, I had my first child and I asked her what she wanted to be called by my son and she did not want to be any form of "grandmother," just wanted to be called by her first name (let's call her Nancy).

My three children are now young adults and have never really had much of a relationship with Nancy aside from as Gramps's wife. Everyone gets along fine, she has just never treated them as grandkids.