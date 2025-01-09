'AITA for being resentful toward my husband after he pressured me into having a baby I didn’t want?'

“Leaving most of the parenting to me.” It’s the reason a growing # of women don’t want kids while men still more frequently do. I’m fearful if this situation myself OP.

All the guys I know think they’ll be these great dads taking on an equal responsibility, and I think they mean it. The women I know, we just don’t see it. While not a universal truth, we grew up seeing our moms give more, in ways that are often hard to describe like the cognitive and emotional load, and we’re - whether explicitly or in-explicitly - trained to follow in this footsteps.