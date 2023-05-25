Woman takes back PS5 after BF and friends call her a 'thot' with a 'colorful past'.

According to one woman, it's up until your boyfriend slut-shames you. She came to Reddit to ask:
AITA (Am I the A-hole) for returning a birthday gift I got for my boyfriend after he insulted me about my “colorful” past?
PsychologicalMind407 writes:
I F(26) dipped into my savings and got Mike, my boyfriend (27) a PS5 for his birthday yesterday. He knew he was getting the PS5 because he told me that the PS5 is the only thing he wants.
We’ve been together for 4 years so the cost didn’t matter. That is until, I found out what he thinks about me.
Some background: When I was 18, I was involved with Jake, a guy who I met online. We ended things after 3 months, and I moved on shortly after with Adam, a guy from work.