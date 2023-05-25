Someecards Logo
Woman takes back PS5 after BF and friends call her a 'thot' with a 'colorful past'.

Carson Cupello
May 25, 2023 | 5:08 AM
Once a gift is given, do you have a right to take it back?

According to one woman, it's up until your boyfriend slut-shames you. She came to Reddit to ask:

AITA (Am I the A-hole) for returning a birthday gift I got for my boyfriend after he insulted me about my “colorful” past?

PsychologicalMind407 writes:

I F(26) dipped into my savings and got Mike, my boyfriend (27) a PS5 for his birthday yesterday. He knew he was getting the PS5 because he told me that the PS5 is the only thing he wants.

We’ve been together for 4 years so the cost didn’t matter. That is until, I found out what he thinks about me.

Some background: When I was 18, I was involved with Jake, a guy who I met online. We ended things after 3 months, and I moved on shortly after with Adam, a guy from work.

Sources: Reddit,Dictionary
