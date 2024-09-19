"AITA for returning my homemade wife’s birthday gift me and telling her I don’t want it? I then went out and bought what I actually wanted."

I need an outside opinion on this. This has been an ongoing issue that I have talked to her multiple times about. My wife makes less money than me and is the type of people who prefers to make her own gifts for people. The issue is she will do this even if the person doesn't want this.I will use myself as an example.

For the past few years she has made every single gift I have been given. No matter what I asked for I get a homemade gift, doesn't matter if it is cheap or not.