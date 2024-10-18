'AITA for ripping a shirt, in front of my Mom, that she just bought me? I've asked her to stop.'

So I decided to bring this up with her and told her I appreciate the thought, but I do not want her to buy me clothes anymore. She said ok. But she still buys me clothes all the time. At first I begrudgingly accepted them and told her to stop. Then I began to refuse the shirts and told her to return them.

She returns them, but still buys clothes. She has even started to complain about how much she has to return shirts now. Anyway, it kept going and I kept getting louder about it, making it clear I do NOT want her to buy me clothes anymore. I reached a boiling point and decided I wasn’t going to be polite about it anymore.