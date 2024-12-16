'AITA for the role I played in getting me and my younger siblings removed from our parents?'

OP responded:

They said they would never. But I'm supposed to keep protecting my siblings so we can all be together. Only I can't be there all the time. I wasn't there the day I had to call. Scared the crap out of me!

Nia04 wrote:

If your aunt and uncle want you to see the siblings more, then they should have let you live there.

You did the right thing. If your older sister had really hurt one of your other siblings, you would always wish you had done exactly this.