'AITA for rolling my eyes during a serious discussion my bio 'parents' wanted to have with me?'

NobodysPerfectTen wrote:

Your biological parents feel threatened because you being treated as your grandparents' child rather than their grandchild means that there is one more child to share in the inheritance.

Based on what you're saying, it sounds like your biological parents are anticipating an equitable distribution of your grandparents wealth when they finally pass on. Frankly, in your biological parents' place, I'd worry more about being left out of the will completely. That's what your grandparents should do.

First, they decided they weren't ready to be parents, so they dumped you onto their grandparents. Which is disgusting enough.

"Oh, gee. It's like, I'm not ready to be a mommy/daddy now. It's like, such a bummer. So, I think I'll just dump this kid on my parents and let them take care of the kid."