'AITA for telling my roommate her friend needs to pay rent or spend less time at our place?' UPDATED

NTA Mike cannot be at the apartment when your roommate isn't. That's a violation of basic roommate etiquette of no unaccompanied guests. And yes, he needs to pay for the food he eats. It's not free, and it's not his. I'd start calling him "Mooch". Shame him for his moochery. Make him uncomfortable. He may get the hint and find some other place to avoid his parents.

EDIT:

Thank you all so much for the responses! I probably won’t be able to go through them all but I am glad to know I’m not crazy for asking these things of him lol. I appreciate all the suggestions, but when it comes to getting my landlord involved it is just not worth it for me right now.