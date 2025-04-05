"AITA for threatening to ruin my granddaughter's relationship with her mother and adoptive father when she's older?"

I (50s) lost my son Miles 7 years ago. Miles had been happily married to Katy and they had just become parents to little Fia when Miles died. At first Katy remained close to our family and we helped her and Fia as much as we could. Helping in all ways I should say.

Then 7 months after Miles died Katy met another man and started dating him. It was difficult but she was young and we understood her wanting to find happiness again. But things soured after they had been together for a year.

Katy told us she wanted to Fia calling us grandma, grandpa, aunts and uncles and instead wanted to be family friends. She said her new man was going to be Fia's dad and she didn't want Fia to grow up embracing him less because of Miles and us.