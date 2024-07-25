'AITA for ruining a BBQ to teach my BF a lesson?' UPDATED

"AITA for ruining a BBQ party to teach my bf a lesson?"

This happened about 9 months ago last summer but we are fighting about it now. A little background for context. My boyfriend (24M) Adam (fake name) and I have been together for just over 3 years. I am 23M if that matters. We have a fairly stable relationship but he has this habit of agreeing to things for us or on my behalf without telling me. It drives me crazy. He knows he does this

Onto the actual incident. We were going to a BBQ party hosted by some of his Uni friends In my mind this was a get together in the afternoon. After 8 morning shifts I was tired and looking forward to relaxing. I got home and got ready. Adam then admitted that he told the host about my baking hobby and that I had agreed to bake fancy desserts for the BBQ.