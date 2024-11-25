'AITA for 'ruining' the Holidays due to placing our mom in long term care?'

Then he said I should have asked for help. He claimed he figured I had it all handled and did not need help. I told him I should not have had to ask I was 23 when mom had her stroke and 25 when dad passed. You knew I was stressed and was handling everything. I told him he did not even offer to help me setup the arrangements for our dad's funeral. Neither did Abby.

He said he cannot read minds, I should have asked. So in that moment I said fine and asked him can you come pick up mom so she can go over for Thanksgiving. I will cover the travel fare. He came up with excuses like it was short notice. I said fine what about Christmas and again came up with an excuse.