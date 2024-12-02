'AITA for ‘ruining the surprise’ my boyfriend organized for my birthday?'

This_Grab_452 wrote:

NTA. Your boyfriend is giving very entitled/controlling vibes. Sure, he “has the right to want to know them” (lol) just as much as anyone has the right to want anything.

I want to meet a bunch of famous people and I sure as hell have the right to want it, but I’m not going to become a stalker to make it happen.

Is this a relationship ender? Probably, especially given his lack of remorse and understanding that what he did was very much out of line.