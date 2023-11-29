"AITA for sacrificing my daughter's college fund because her sister just gave birth to her 4th child?"

My (48F) older daughter (24F) gave birth to her 4th child six months ago. She used to work as a dishwasher, but due to health issues stemming from her 2nd child (chronic back pain) and then her 3rd child (after effects of broken tailbone and more chronic pain that made standing and moving around hard), she can no longer work. She tried her best, getting an office temp job but after about a week the woman supervising her said "This isn't working out."

She was a very uptight woman who claims just because it always took her 3 days max to train everybody else to the data entry work that she can't just be a good person and accommodate slower learners. That woman likely caused her to get a bad reputation at the temp agency and she didn't get hired elsewhere.