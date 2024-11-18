New mom feels betrayed when she discovers best friend took her mother's place during delivery. AITA?

She goes on to tell me that, when the nurse went to get my mom, she woke up everyone and said it was time and Sally jumped up saying, "I'm going back to take pictures."

Meanwhile, my mom is bawling in the waiting room. I called everyone that was in the room and they all have the same story. Sally still says that they are lying and would never do that to me.

I have distanced myself from her but she is the mother of my goddaughter and it would hurt to not be there for her as she didn't do anything. But I just need to know if i am overreacting by wanting nothing to do with Sally herself.