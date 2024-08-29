'AITA for being sarcastic to my fiancé’s mother when she made uneducated comments about South Africa?'

I'm a 27F from Johannesburg, South Africa. My fiancé, Will (27M), is American. We met in 2018 during my MSc (Master of Science) in England. We dated briefly but lost touch after. In 2021, he reconnected with me via Instagram, and our relationship blossomed. He’s visited South Africa a few times, and I’ve visited him in New York once.
In May 2024, he proposed to me during a visit to Johannesburg, and I happily accepted. Recently, I got time off work and visited him in New York again. We also planned a trip to Atlanta to meet his family, whom I hadn’t met before. I was excited but nervous. At first, everything seemed fine—his family welcomed me with a big dinner.
However, his mother and aunt made some stereotypical and uneducated comments about South Africa, which I found amusing but also slightly irritating. They kept asking why I sounded British and even compared me to Hermione from Harry Potter. Then, his mother said, "I’m honestly wondering how you’re South African if you’re not Black. I didn’t even know there were white people in South Africa!"
As a naturally witty and sarcastic person, I responded without thinking, saying something like, “Yeah, we just magically appeared there one day, like poof!” In hindsight, I can see how this might have been the wrong approach, but it was my immediate reaction. His mother and aunt were clearly offended, and the evening became awkward.
Will noticed the tension and got upset. When he drove me back to my hotel, he started ranting about how disrespectful I was to his mother and aunt. He talked about how important respect is in his family and didn’t let me explain. I apologised, still confused because I didn’t think much of my comment at the time—it was meant to be lighthearted.
However, Will raised his voice, expressing his disappointment and saying we’d talk about it later. Since then, he hasn’t responded to my messages or come back to the hotel to speak to me. Now, I’m wondering if I was really out of line. I didn’t mean to be disrespectful, but I didn’t expect them to be so sensitive. So, AITA?
abubobby6 wrote:
INFO: Are your fiancé and his family Black? If so, I can see imperialism making your quip not funny to a Black family.
OP responded:
No, they're a White American family. I'm assuming their ancestry is Anglo, like me, but as far as I'm aware neither he nor anyone in his family has done an ancestry test.
wmm09 wrote:
I’m confused that they had never seen your picture. Were they surprised you were white? Or this was the first time they were able to voice it? Either way, NTA. Sounds like you matched their energy.
OP responded:
They have seen me, I think they assumed I was British because we originally met while he and I were studying in England. I don't really understand this myself and currently don't have the opportunity to ask.
Jolly_Cartoonist_258 wrote:
Oh, NTA, and I’m quite uncomfortable about this. His family was out of line, and I feel that you tried to gently call that out by deflecting with humor. Raising his voice and giving you the silence treatment are red flags, I’m afraid. If you forgive him after doing so, he’ll likely see it as permission to act like that your entire relationship.
fallingintopolkadots wrote:
NTA. It's not your fault that his parents were somehow unaware, in 2024, that there are white people in South Africa. Surely they have known about you for years, and knew that they were about to meet you. There was a time to get their facts straight about your home country and that was...any time before you walked in the door.
Your fiance absolutely should have stood up for you, and I don't know how he didn't ever consider telling his parents more about South Africa before they met you. Or why he didn't back you up and ask them why they thought that that was an appropriate question to ask, especially in the age of everyone having tiny computers in their pockets.
NaturalGarbage7674 wrote:
NTA. It's unfortunate, but one of the things South Africa is best known for is its policies of segregation and ongoing racial tensions. If they're so insular that they don't know basic international politics? That's their problem. And my bet is they're upset that you called them out on their personal failure to care about anything beyond their own lives.
Your fiancé's response is problematic. His family spent a long time questioning your very existence and being ignorant of you and your country and he didn't step in. When you called them out on it he blamed you. You need to communicate well about this, this is not the standard you want to set.
SatisfactionAntique5 wrote:
His reaction, imo, is one to pay attention to very closely. I see it as a red flag. Why? He didn't find his family's comments offensive or correct them. I would rethink the engagement. It won't get better.
Ok-Discussion9421 responded:
I agree with this statement 💯 He is ignoring you, while you are visiting from another continent, because his mommy was offended that she is ignorant about your country. And yet your fiancé is somehow not offended at all on your behalf when his mom let her ignorance fly, demonstrating she has made zero effort to learn anything about you.
If my mom said something like that, I would immediately laugh at her and remind her of some South African history that has made global headlines during her adulthood. Instead he would rather get mad at you then tell her she is wrong 🚩🚩🚩
NTA.